Ex-Middlesbrough favourite set for shock transfer to Championship rivals

A former Middlesbrough favourite is in line for a shock return to the Championship.

According to various reports, Matt Crooks is poised to join Hull City on a permanent transfer from Real Salt Lake in the MLS. It is reported that a 2.5 year contract is on the table after positive talks over the weekend. If it goes through, he’d be Hull City’s first signing of the window.

Hull Live report: “Crooks has been in discussions with City since last month, but terms on a two-and-a-half-year deal were struck over the weekend, and the 30-year-old is on the cusp of being confirmed as Ruben Selles' first arrival since taking charge a month ago.”

Leeds-born Crooks spent three seasons at the Riverside and made over 100 appearances before his exit in 2024.

Speaking when Crooks left Boro, head coach Michael Carrick said: “It’s one of those, and I said similar when things were happening with Morgan (Rogers), every situation is different and you have to treat each situation on its merits.

“For this one, for Matt and his family, it’s an opportunity that he wanted to explore. It’s almost too big for him to turn down, really. We respected that. It is what it is. It’s not done at this moment in time, so whether it gets done or not, we’ll have to see. He is travelling over there to have a medical though and see what comes of it.”