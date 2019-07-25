Ex-Middlesbrough forward Billal Brahimi explains why he turned down a new contract to join Reims
Middlesbrough have confirmed French forward Billal Brahimi turned down a new contract at the Riverside before signing for Ligue 1 side Reims.
The 19-year-old joined Boro from Leixoes in 2017 but was keen to return to his homeland after impressing for the Teessiders’ under-23 side last term.
Brahimi also made one appearance for Boro’s senior side against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup and has thanked the club for his time on Teesside.
“I want to thank Middlesbrough. I’ve enjoyed my time here and I leave because it’s the best choice for my future,” Brahimi told Boro’s website.
“Middlesbrough made me an offer but there is a club in France which is near my home and family, and it’s easier for me to play there.”
Boro have also confirmed they will receive compensation from Reims for Brahimi who has penned a three-year deal with the French club.