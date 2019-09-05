Ex-Middlesbrough goalkeeper reveals Aitor Karanka's biggest problem which led to Premier League relegation
Former Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopoulos has revealed the extent of the club’s dressing room problems which led to the North East club’s relegation during the 2016/17 Premier League season.
Speaking to the Boro Breakdown Podcast, the former Hartlepool man said: “A lot of players came in when we got promoted, a lot of the lads were foreign and needed time to adjust. Ultimately little groups formed which wasn't the best thing for the togetherness of the squad.
“It's fine margins. There's not many clubs or seasons that you get that blend together, this is usually when you're successful when you get that togetherness right.
“Something was missing that season. Mistakes were made.
The 40-year-old Greece-born stopper also shed some light on his battle with Brad Guzan for the number one jersey.
“I was gutted (that he didn't play). I just wanted an opportunity to show I was good enough. I'd played all the games the season before. I wanted a chance to show I can perform in the Premier League.
“If I'm not good enough then fair enough but I never got the chance. It's a shame because it's something I really wanted to do. Guz (Brad Guzan) is a top man.
“I enjoyed working with him so much, he's such a joy to work with.
“He's unbelievable and he's a good keeper. But he didn't have the best of times here and got off on the wrong foot with fans,” he concluded.