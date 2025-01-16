Aaron Connolly has left Sunderland following a short spell. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Ex-Middlesbrough loanee leaves Sunderland to join Championship rivals, writes PA

Millwall have reshuffled their striking options by signing ex-Middlesbrough loanee Aaron Connolly from Sunderland on a permanent deal while Tom Bradshaw has joined Championship rivals Oxford.

The 24-year-old Connolly joined the Black Cats at the start of this season and coincidentally scored his only goal in their 1-1 draw against the Lions in November. He has previously played in the Premier League with Brighton and had spells with Middlesbrough, in 2022, and Hull as well being capped by the Republic of Ireland.

Millwall director of football Steve Gallen said: “We’re pleased to bring Aaron into the club. (He) has been a bit unlucky not to play a bit more at Sunderland this season, but that has given us an opportunity to get him in.”

Connolly’s arrival cleared the way for fellow striker Bradshaw to leave the Den and link up with his former boss Gary Rowett at Oxford on a permanent deal.

The 32-year-old Bradshaw scored 17 league goals for the Lions in 2022-23 but found his first-team chances limited in recent seasons.

Rowett said: “He’s a player who scored 17 goals for me in this league only two years ago, so I know all about his quality as a player and it’s there for everyone to see.

“Also important is that he is a fantastic character and one I know will fit straight into the group and help our dynamic within the training ground.”