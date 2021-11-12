12th November 2021 - Championship rumours

The Middlesbrough forward claimed an assist as ten-man Slovenia took a point from Slovakia.

The on-loan striker put a cross in for Miha Zajc to head home and open the scoring after 18 minutes of the match.

After Slovakia equalised, a Sporar-won corner then lead to a goal for Miha Mevlja.

Millwall are open to signing Stoke City loanee Benik Afobe on a permanent deal with his contract at the bet365 Stadium expiring next summer. The 28-year-old has scored three goals this season. (The 72)

The match ended 2-2 – meaning both Slovenia and Slovakia were too far adrift to qualify for next year’s World Cup.