Ex-Middlesbrough winger linked with La Liga move, Millwall open to permanent deal for striker
Andraz Sporar featured in Slovenia’s World Cup qualifier against Slovakia yesterday.
Friday, 12th November 2021, 8:45 am
The Middlesbrough forward claimed an assist as ten-man Slovenia took a point from Slovakia.
The on-loan striker put a cross in for Miha Zajc to head home and open the scoring after 18 minutes of the match.
After Slovakia equalised, a Sporar-won corner then lead to a goal for Miha Mevlja.
The match ended 2-2 – meaning both Slovenia and Slovakia were too far adrift to qualify for next year’s World Cup.
