Ex-Nottingham Forest and Rangers boss backs Jonathan Woodgate's 'really good' squad

Jonathan Woodgate's Middlesbrough are currently in the relegation zone.

Ex-Nottingham Forest and current QPR boss Mark Warburton saw his side play out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Boro at Loftus Road on Saturday. The result leaves Woodgate’s men languishing in the relegation zone.

But Warburton, when asked whether the ex-Real Madrid man could avoid the drop into League One, said: “Yeah I do, look at their squad.”

“Friend back today and Ayala and Dael Fry who's highly rated. Howson in midfield or playing full-back. It's a really good squad.”

Pre-match, the 57-year-old explained Boro’s league position was "false", which followed Woodgate's bold claim that the Championship table is "lying".

“I heard Jonathan's comments but I made mine before I heard his,” Warburton explained. “I think they are in a false league position but it' a demanding league.”

“There's no respect, there's no saying 'they're a big club, they shouldn't be there'. You can be. But you put a run together in this league, get three or four wins out of five and you can move from 18th to 8th in a heartbeat.

Warburton them backed his former player at Forest Britt Asombolonga. Ironically, the man who fired the North East team to a draw on Saturday. He said: “I've worked with Britt. I had full pre-season and I think a confident Britt is one of the very best players in the Championship.