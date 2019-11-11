Ex-Nottingham Forest and Rangers boss backs Jonathan Woodgate's 'really good' squad
Jonathan Woodgate and his Middlesbrough squad have received vocal backing from an experienced Championship manager.
Ex-Nottingham Forest and current QPR boss Mark Warburton saw his side play out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Boro at Loftus Road on Saturday. The result leaves Woodgate’s men languishing in the relegation zone.
But Warburton, when asked whether the ex-Real Madrid man could avoid the drop into League One, said: “Yeah I do, look at their squad.”
“Friend back today and Ayala and Dael Fry who's highly rated. Howson in midfield or playing full-back. It's a really good squad.”
Pre-match, the 57-year-old explained Boro’s league position was "false", which followed Woodgate's bold claim that the Championship table is "lying".
“I heard Jonathan's comments but I made mine before I heard his,” Warburton explained. “I think they are in a false league position but it' a demanding league.”
“There's no respect, there's no saying 'they're a big club, they shouldn't be there'. You can be. But you put a run together in this league, get three or four wins out of five and you can move from 18th to 8th in a heartbeat.
Warburton them backed his former player at Forest Britt Asombolonga. Ironically, the man who fired the North East team to a draw on Saturday. He said: “I've worked with Britt. I had full pre-season and I think a confident Britt is one of the very best players in the Championship.
“He's got pace, he's got power he flashed one across goal, I've got enormous respect for him as player and person.”