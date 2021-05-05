We round up some of the latest Boro-related news and transfer stories from around the web.

Sunderland legend on Charlie Wyke

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips says it will be difficult for the club to hold onto Charlie Wyke if they don’t win promotion from League One.

Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke.

Wyke, who has scored 25 league goals this season, will be out of contract at the end of the campaign and has been linked with several clubs, including Boro, Nottingham Forest, Cardiff, Millwall and Celtic.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said: “Sunderland fans will not thank me for it but if you score 30 goals in League One and you don’t go up clubs will come knocking.

"That is natural, it almost goes without saying.

“I am not surprised to hear there are Championship clubs sniffing around him because he has had an amazing season. Let’s just hope they do go up and he becomes their main man next season.

“From the player’s point of view, I am sure he wants to have a crack at a higher level because he is 28 now.

“I think it would be extremely difficult to keep hold of him if they don’t go up."

Cardiff make approach for reported Boro target

Another player who has been linked with a move to the Riverside is Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass.

According to our sister title, The Sheffield Star, Premier League pair West Brom and Fulham have taken an interest in the forward, who has scored nine Championship goals for The Owls this season.

The72 have since reported that Cardiff have made an approach to sign Windass, while Boro, Stoke and Ipswich have also been credited with interest.

Boro’s youth sides in action

Finally, Boro’s youth sides have two big games this week.

The Teessiders’ under-17s team will face Brighton on Wednesday, May 5 in The Under-17s Premier League Cup final.

Meanwhile, Boro’s under-23s team will take on Crystal Palace on Friday, May 7 as they look to secure a play-off place in Premier League 2, Division 2.

Both matches are set to be streamed on Boro’s website.

