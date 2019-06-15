'EXACTLY what I wanted to hear': How Jonathan Woodgate impressed Middlesbrough fans in his first managerial interview

New Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate was unveiled to the media on Friday – and Boro fans were quick to react to first press conference.

Woodgate, a Boro fan, has signed a three-year deal at the Riverside despite his lack of managerial experience.

But in his first interview at Rockliffe training ground, Woodgate vowed to play attacking football next season, while giving youth players a chance to impress on Teesside.

Many Boro supporters certainly liked what they heard – here’s how some reacted on social media:

@Mark_Ingoe: Was dead set against Woodgate but his first interview was great - Said all the right things for me, really hope he can deliver it.

@RABD103: very impressed with Woodgate, his interviews had clarity and he is clearly determined to do well. Looking forward to the season #utb

@aimeecarpenterx: Feel very positive about Boro’s upcoming season. Woodgate’s interview was just what we all wanted to hear. Let’s hope we see what we want to see on the football pitch.

@AlexPyne27: Certainly wasn’t my first choice for the job but after hearing that interview I can’t wait for the season to start, hope Woodgate is the man to take us up

@TerryCa50303620: I was a bit indifferent to Woodgate as boss.. BUT All doubts cast aside after the interview... EXACTLY what I wanted to hear and seeing Leo Back has made my year... What a hero.

@adalton93: Really impressed me Woodgate in that interview. Just hope we can attract the right sort of players and not the journeymen that have joined in recent years

@paulwilko10: Wasn't sure about Woodgate, but his first interview has got me a little excited to be honest. I wish them all well and lets hope his words come true because he said everything i wanted to hear!! Good luck all

@Smithy_MFC84: Call me romantic, foolish and blinkered if you want, but it was an absolute joy to watch and listen as a local lad beamed with pride at being appointed Head Coach of his hometown club.

@boroborn1983: Really good first interview from Woodgate. Really encouraging about the youth and not being afraid to use them.