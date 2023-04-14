News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
4 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
5 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
6 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
7 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England
Cameron Archer scores for Middlesbrough against Norwich City at Riverside Stadium. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Cameron Archer scores for Middlesbrough against Norwich City at Riverside Stadium. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Cameron Archer scores for Middlesbrough against Norwich City at Riverside Stadium. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

'Excellent': Middlesbrough player rating photos after Cameron Archer double in Norwich win - including two 9s

Middlesbrough thrashed play-off chasers Norwich 5-1 at the Riverside – but who stood out for Michael Carrick’s side?

By Joe Nicholson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 22:23 BST

Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring for the hosts after just seven minutes against his former side, yet the Aston Villa loanee was forced off with an injury midway through the first half.

Goals from Hayden Hackney and Cameron Archer then gave Boro a commanding lead, before Norwich forward Josh Sargent pulled one back.

There was still time for Archer to make it 4-1 before half-time, while Chuba Akpom got on the scoresheet shortly after the interval.

Here’s how each Boro player fared at the Riverside:

Didn’t have much to do and allowed the ball to go through his legs for Norwich’s goal. Dealt with what came his way in the second half. 6

1. Zack Steffen - 6

Didn’t have much to do and allowed the ball to go through his legs for Norwich’s goal. Dealt with what came his way in the second half. 6 Photo: Mark Thompson

Photo Sales
Won the ball back for Boro’s third goal and made a few forays forward from right-back, with Norwich winger Onel Hernandez unable to cause any problems. 7

2. Tommy Smith - 7

Won the ball back for Boro’s third goal and made a few forays forward from right-back, with Norwich winger Onel Hernandez unable to cause any problems. 7 Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Help keep Norwich forwards Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki on the fringes for most of the match. 7

3. Darragh Lenihan - 7

Help keep Norwich forwards Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki on the fringes for most of the match. 7 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Conceded possession for Norwich’s goal but recovered well to sweep up danger on a couple of occasions at the back. 7

4. Paddy McNair - 7

Conceded possession for Norwich’s goal but recovered well to sweep up danger on a couple of occasions at the back. 7 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:MiddlesbroughAston Villa