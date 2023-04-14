'Excellent': Middlesbrough player rating photos after Cameron Archer double in Norwich win - including two 9s
Middlesbrough thrashed play-off chasers Norwich 5-1 at the Riverside – but who stood out for Michael Carrick’s side?
Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring for the hosts after just seven minutes against his former side, yet the Aston Villa loanee was forced off with an injury midway through the first half.
Goals from Hayden Hackney and Cameron Archer then gave Boro a commanding lead, before Norwich forward Josh Sargent pulled one back.
There was still time for Archer to make it 4-1 before half-time, while Chuba Akpom got on the scoresheet shortly after the interval.
Here’s how each Boro player fared at the Riverside: