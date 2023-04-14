Middlesbrough thrashed play-off chasers Norwich 5-1 at the Riverside – but who stood out for Michael Carrick’s side?

Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring for the hosts after just seven minutes against his former side, yet the Aston Villa loanee was forced off with an injury midway through the first half.

Goals from Hayden Hackney and Cameron Archer then gave Boro a commanding lead, before Norwich forward Josh Sargent pulled one back.

There was still time for Archer to make it 4-1 before half-time, while Chuba Akpom got on the scoresheet shortly after the interval.

Here’s how each Boro player fared at the Riverside:

Zack Steffen - 6 Didn't have much to do and allowed the ball to go through his legs for Norwich's goal. Dealt with what came his way in the second half. 6

Tommy Smith - 7 Won the ball back for Boro's third goal and made a few forays forward from right-back, with Norwich winger Onel Hernandez unable to cause any problems. 7

Darragh Lenihan - 7 Help keep Norwich forwards Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki on the fringes for most of the match. 7

Paddy McNair - 7 Conceded possession for Norwich's goal but recovered well to sweep up danger on a couple of occasions at the back. 7