Middlesbrough got back to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Hull City at the Riverside - but how did each player fare for the hosts?

Boro took the lead in the first half when Finn Azaz curled home the opener, before Tommy Conway doubled their lead four minutes before half time.

Hull substitute Mason Burstow pulled a goal back for the visitors midway through the second half, yet Conway secured the points for Michael Carrick’s side eight minutes later. Here’s how each Boro player fared:

Sol Brynn - 6 Was able to claim a couple of crosses but didn't face many efforts at goal. Couldn't do much about Hull's goal in the second half and held a late low shot to deny Abu Kamara. 6

Anfernee Dijksteel - 6 Made a few important tackles when Hull attacked down his flank and defended well on the whole. Allowed Kamara to get past him and cross the ball which led to the visitors scoring. 6

Dael Fry - 7 Generally coped well on his first start of the season against a limited Hull attack. Was caught upfield when the visitors did score in the second half. 7

George Edmundson - 7 Another strong performance in the heart of Boro's defence. Dealt well with Hull forwards Joao Pedro and Chris Bedia and cut out danger when the visitors did threaten. 7