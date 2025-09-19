placeholder image
'Excellent': Middlesbrough player rating photos after West Brom win including multiple 8s: Gallery

Published 19th Sep 2025, 22:21 BST

Middlesbrough player ratings after their 2-1 win at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship.

Middlesbrough extended their lead at the top of the Championship with a 2-1 win over West Brom - but how did each player fare for Rob Edwards’ side at the Riverside?

The hosts took a first-half lead when summer signing David Strelec converted his first Boro goal following a long throw in. Substitute Kaly Sene then double their advantage in the second half, before Albion forward Aune Heggebo netted a late consolation goal.

Here’s how each Boro player fared:

Made a couple of important saves, denying Nathaniel Phillips in the first minute and Ousmane Diakete just before Boro’s second goal. Was confident coming for crosses, making catches and punching balls away. 8

1. Sol Brynn - 8

Made a couple of important saves, denying Nathaniel Phillips in the first minute and Ousmane Diakete just before Boro's second goal. Was confident coming for crosses, making catches and punching balls away. 8

Got a crucial flick on George Edmundson’s long throw before Strelec converted Boro’s opener. Defended excellently on the right side of side’s back three, even when personnel changed. 8

2. Luke Ayling - 8

Got a crucial flick on George Edmundson's long throw before Strelec converted Boro's opener. Defended excellently on the right side of side's back three, even when personnel changed. 8

Came into the side for the injured Darragh Lenihan. Made some important interceptions in the middle of Boro’s back three, even if he was almost caught out by trying to win the ball early. Unfortunate to be forced off after a clash of heads which led to nasty swelling around his eye. 6

3. George Edmundson - 6

Came into the side for the injured Darragh Lenihan. Made some important interceptions in the middle of Boro's back three, even if he was almost caught out by trying to win the ball early. Unfortunate to be forced off after a clash of heads which led to nasty swelling around his eye. 6

A reliable defensive option. Started on the left of the back three before moving into the middle following Edmundson’s injury setback. Positioned himself well to nullify West Brom’s attacking threat. 8

4. Alfie Jones - 8

A reliable defensive option. Started on the left of the back three before moving into the middle following Edmundson's injury setback. Positioned himself well to nullify West Brom's attacking threat. 8

