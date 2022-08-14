Chuba Akpom celebrates after scoring the second Middlesbrough goal against Sheffield United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

'Excellent': Player ratings as Middlesbrough draw with Sheffield United after Chuba Akpom double

Middlesbrough drew 2-2 with Sheffield United at the Riverside – but how did each player fare for Chris Wilder’s side?

By Joe Nicholson
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 4:14 pm
Updated Sunday, 14th August 2022, 4:27 pm

United took the lead inside three minutes when midfielder Sander Berge found space inside the box and beat Boro keeper Zack Steffen with a low shot.

The hosts responded well and drew level in the 14th minute when Chuba Akpom converted Isaiah Jones’ low cross from close range.

A Ryan Giles own goal then put the Blades back ahead before Akpom scored a second with eight minutes remaining.

Here’s how each Boro player fared:

1. Zack Steffen - 6

Was close to stopping the opener when he was beaten by Berge’s low shot.Made a fine save to deny Ryan Brewster in the second half. 6

Photo: Hector Vivas

Photo Sales

2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 7

Swept up danger and read the game well. Was a little hesitant in the build-up to United’s second goal. Subbed in the second half as Boro searched for an equaliser. 7

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Dael Fry - 6

Made his first Championship appearance of the season in the middle of Boro’s back three. Made some important interceptions as the visitors pressed high up the pitch. Replaced at half-time. 6

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Darragh Lenihan - 5

A mixed afternoon. Wasn’t tight enough to his man for both of United’s goals but assisted Akom’s second with a powerful header. Almost scored the winner with a late header. 5

Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Player ratingsSheffield UnitedMiddlesbroughChuba AkpomSander Berge
Next Page
Page 1 of 4