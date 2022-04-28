Chris Wilder with his players after the win over West Brom in February (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Experts predict dramatic shift in playoff race involving Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United after crucial midweek results

Victory over Cardiff City has lifted spirits on Teesside, but can Chris Wilder’s side make a late dash for the playoffs?

By Joe Buck
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 1:14 pm

Goals from Marcus Tavernier and Riley McGree moved Boro into 7th place and just two points behind Sheffield United who currently occupy the last playoff berth.

Wilder’s side welcome Stoke City to the Riverside on Saturday before they travel to Preston North End on the final weekend of the season.

Their destiny is not quite in their own hands, however, with the Blades facing tough games against QPR and Fulham to come, Boro will feel that two wins in their final two outings may be enough to secure them a spot in the playoffs.

But how likely are Middlesbrough to make the top-six? Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we look at how the ‘data experts’ predict the Championship table will look like when the season concludes on 7 May – and what Boro’s fate will be this season.

1. 24th: Barnsley

Predicted finish = 24th - Predicted points = 32 (-35 GD) - Chances of relegation = confirmed

2. 23rd: Derby County

Predicted finish = 23rd - Predicted points = 34 (-9 GD) - Chances of relegation = confirmed

3. 22nd: Peterborough United

Predicted finish = 22nd - Predicted points = 36 (-48 GD) - Chances of relegation = confirmed

4. 21st: Reading

Predicted finish = 21st - Predicted points = 43 (-32 GD)

