Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson beats Cameron Archer of Middlesbrough to the ball. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

'Faded': Middlesbrough player rating photos after Coventry City defeat in Championship play-off semi-final

Our Middlesbrough player ratings following their 1-0 defeat against Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-final.

By Joe Nicholson
Published 17th May 2023, 22:15 BST

Middlesbrough were beaten 1-0 by Coventry to crash out of the play-offs - but how did each player fare for Michael Carrick’s side?

After a goalless first leg, Sky Blues midfielder Gustavo Hamer scored the only goal of the game in the 57th minute at the Riverside.

Here’s how each Boro player fared:

Did well to thwart Coventry striker Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres in the first half but had a few nervy moments with the ball at his feet. Rushed out and didn’t win the ball for the visitors’ goal. 6

Conceded an early chance when his loose pass sent Gyokeres through on goal. Was replaced in the second half after Boro fell behind. 5

Swept up danger well in the first half and made some important interceptions when Coventry threatened on the counter attack. 7

Had to be alert when Coventrt broke forward. Helped keep the visitors’ attackers quiet for most of the match. 6

Related topics:MiddlesbroughCoventry CityCoventryBoro