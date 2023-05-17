'Faded': Middlesbrough player rating photos after Coventry City defeat in Championship play-off semi-final
Our Middlesbrough player ratings following their 1-0 defeat against Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-final.
By Joe Nicholson
Published 17th May 2023, 22:15 BST
Middlesbrough were beaten 1-0 by Coventry to crash out of the play-offs - but how did each player fare for Michael Carrick’s side?
After a goalless first leg, Sky Blues midfielder Gustavo Hamer scored the only goal of the game in the 57th minute at the Riverside.
Here’s how each Boro player fared:
