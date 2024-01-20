'Faded' Middlesbrough player rating photos after Rotherham draw - including one 7 and multiple 5s
Our Middlesbrough player ratings following their 1-1 draw against Rotherham at the Riverside Stadium.
By Joe Nicholson
Published 20th Jan 2024, 17:37 GMT
Middlesbrough were held to a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough at the Riverside – but how did each player fare for Michael Carrick’s side?
Despite dominating possession, Boro weren’t able to score in the first half, before Rotherham midfielder Cafu opened the scoring in the 59th minute. The hosts did manage to rescue a point as substitute Marcus Forss equalised with a neat finish seven minutes from time.
Here’s how each Middlesbrough player fared at the Riverside:
