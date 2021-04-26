Here are some of the latest Boro-related news and transfer stories.

Famara Diedhiou latest

One man who was heavily linked with Boro back in January is Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou.

Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou.

The 28-year-old will be out of contract at the end of this season and wasn’t in the Robins’ squad during their 3-2 defeat by Luton.

When asked about the striker after the game, City boss Nigel Pearson told BBC Radio Bristol: "He’s got a bit of a swollen knee. He was fine yesterday in training,

"But I think it's only right to not take chances with that today ... so there we are."

Rangers ‘close’ to Britt Assombalonga deal

Another striker who will be out of contract this summer is Britt Assomblaonga.

The 28-year-old is set to leave Middlesbrough and is no longer training with the club.

According to TeamTalk, a number of Championship clubs are keen to sign the striker, while teams in Belgium and Germany have expressed an interest.

The report claims SPL winners Rangers are the favourites to sign Assombalonga and are close to agreeing terms.

Scotland to train at Rockliffe

Finally, Scotland will be based at Boro’s Rockliffe training complex during Euro 2020.

Steve Clarke's team have two games at Glasgow’s Hampden Park in Group D, against Czech Republic and Croatia, either side of a meeting with England at Wembley.

Boro’s Riverside Stadium will also host two England friendlies against Austria (Wednesday, June 2) and Romania on (Sunday, June 6).

