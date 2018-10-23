`

'Far too many defenders!': Middlesbrough fans react as Tony Pulis makes TWO changes

Tony Pulis has made these TWO changes for Middlesbrough
Tony Pulis has named his Middlesbrough side to face Rotherham United - and there are two changes for Boro.

Ryan Shotton misses out with a knee injury and is replaced by Paddy McNair, who starts his first league game since joining from Sunderland.

Elsewhere, there is a place from the start for Martin Braithwaite as he replaces Dael Fry.

And while Boro fans are happy with the starting line-up, they seem far from pleased with Pulis' selections on the bench.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@MiklosWatson said: "As long as Fry starts against Derby on the weekend I’m not gonna be unhappy. Like this lineup a lot"

@ADKeelio17 added: "That bench? Sort it out man. Get wing and Tav on it"

@paulwilko10 tweeted: "I just don't understand how there is no place for one of the young lads in that squad of cb's!"

@HazelClay commented: "Far too many defenders on that bench. Decent team"

@miketemp95 posted: "Best line-up of the season imo. Our 3 best CMs, Braithwaite back in, Britt up top and, as much as I like Shotton, I think McNair will become first choice RB"

@borogiz88 added: "Still no wing or tav but Rudy on the bench"

@John_Lillystone said: "Wing should be in there somewhere however 3 points is more important!"