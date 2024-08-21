Middlesbrough are expected to push for a play-off spot this season.Middlesbrough are expected to push for a play-off spot this season.
Five points to define Middlesbrough's play-off push, according to supecomputer prediction - plus where Norwich City, West Brom, Coventry City and the rest are tipped to finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 21st Aug 2024, 08:28 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2024, 08:29 BST
Middlesbrough slipped to their first Championship defeat of the season at the weekend.

A 1-0 defeat at Derby means it’s a win and defeat in the first two games for Michael Carrick’s men.

But the latest predictions from the Best-plinko-casino.com supercomputer still expect Boro to be pushing for a play-off spot during the season ahead.

The supercomputer also expects Boro to be fighting some familiar faces for a top six spot

Here is how it thinks the season will finish.

Give us your thoughts on who is going up and who is going down via our social media channels.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the ensuing simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

93pts (+38)

1. Burnley

93pts (+38) Photo: Getty Images

92 points (+24)

2. Leeds United

92 points (+24) Photo: Getty Images

82 pts (+19)

3. Norwich City

82 pts (+19) Photo: Getty Images

80 pts (+18)

4. Luton Town

80 pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

