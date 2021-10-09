Former Middlesbrough boss linked with Newcastle United, Andraz Sporar impresses for Slovenia

Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Middlesbrough:

Gareth Southgate to Newcastle?

Could the former Middlesbrough manager and captain be on his way to the St James’s Park dugout? That’s what some reports are saying.

SPLIT, CROATIA - SEPTEMBER 07: Andraz Sporar of Slovenia dribbles the ball past Croatia defenders during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Croatia and Slovenia at Stadion Poljud on September 7, 2021 in Split, Croatia. (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

Following Newcastle United’s takeover, speculation that Steve Bruce will be replaced as manager has been rife.

Huge names have been linked with the role and the England manager is no different.

Having not managed a club side since leaving Boro, it would be a shock to see Southgate as the next Magpies boss and with his obvious connections to Middlesbrough, it would be an interesting move for both parties.

Mixed experiences on the international stage

Andraz Sporar got himself on the score sheet during Slovenia’s 4-0 triumph over Malta yesterday. The Boro forward scored his side’s second with a lovely finish to help Slovenia on their quest for glory.

Slovenia’s next game comes on Monday against Russia in a crucial Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

Another new signing at The Riverside who is currently away on international duty is James Lea Siliki.

Neil Warnock has raised issues around Siliki’s fitness and it had been hoped that games away with Cameroon would help to improve his match fitness ahead of his return to Teesside.

However, after starting the game on the bench, Siliki managed just 19 minutes of action during his side’s 3-1 victory over Mozambique.

