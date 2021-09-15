Former Middlesbrough loanee moves to MLS, Blackburn Rovers striker not expected to be out long

Championship clubs can still sign free agents while some managers are already looking ahead to the January transfer window

A former Chelsea keeper, who had multiple loan spells in the Championship with the likes of Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, is beginning the next chapter of his career in the USA.

Meanwhile, Boro boss Neil Warnock has distanced himself from signing any free agents while Swansea manager Russell Martin also wont be making a move for one noteable out of contract star.

At Bournemouth, new signing Gary Cahill is excited by having a new challenge late in his career while former Cherries boss Eddie Howe is also back in the news.

England defender Gary Cahill had offers from Premier League clubs in the summer after leaving Crystal Palace but chose to join Bournemouth, seeing the Cherries as "A totally different challenge." (Sky Sports)

Could Leeds United make a move for a Huddersfield Town star after reportedly missing out on the player in the summer transfer window? One former Leeds players is certain they will.

Chris Houghton is under immense pressure at Nottingham Forrest but there could be the perfect job opening for him sooner rather than later, should he get the axe at the City Ground.

Meanwhile, a number of players impressed their managers last night with Birmingham’s Lee Bowyer delighted to see a loanee on the score sheet while Reading boss Veljko Paunović praised his stand in keeper for helping them to victory in just his second ever game for the Royals.

All that and more in this morning’s Championship transfer roundup.

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic praised stand in goalkeeper Luke Southwood after he helped them to a 3-1 win over Peterborough United last night. Making just his second ever appearance for the Royals, Southwood helped them end a four game winless run (Sportsmole)

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer says Jonathan Leko would have found it hard to come by minutes at St Andrews this season after Troy Deeney's arrival and was pleased to see the 22-year old score on his second debut for loan club Charlton Athletic (Birmingham Live)

Swansea City manager Russell Martin says the club wont be looking to sign free agent Robbie Brady despite his admiration for the former Burnley winger (The 72)

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe turned down the chance to manage Celtic as he is biding his time for the Southampton job to become available (Football Insider)

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough loanee Jamal Blackman has signed for MLS side Los Angeles FC. The 27-year old left Chelsea in the summer after eight separate loan spells during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Blackburn Rovers boos Tony Mowbray says Sam Gallagher is not expected to be out long after missing last night's win over Hull City. The striker missed the match with a thigh strain which he has been managing for a few weeks (Lancashire Telegraph)

Former Leeds United midfielder Carlton Palmer expects his old club to make another move for Huddersfield Town star Lewis O'Brien after reportedly failing to land the midfielder in the summer (Football Fancast)