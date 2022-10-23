Playmaker Gaston Ramirez impressed after signing for Middlesbrough on loan.

Former Middlesbrough player Gaston Ramirez has landed himself a new club on a free transfer. The attacking midfielder has been snapped up by Serie C side Virtus Entella.

The Uruguay international has dropped into the Italian third tier at the age of 31 (see tweet below). He has been a free agent since leaving AC Monza at the end of last season.

Middlesbrough favourite

Middlesbrough swooped to sign Ramirez during the 2015/16 season on loan and he became a hit at the Riverside Stadium. He went on to score seven goals in 16 games under Aitor Karanka to help the club gain promotion from the Championship.

Boro then made his move permanent that summer and he penned a three-year deal. He then went on to play 26 times in the Premier League and chipped in with a couple of goals before leaving after relegation.

Ramirez moved to England in 2012 to join Southampton and spent four years on the books of the Hampshire outfit, part of which he also spent out on loan at Hull City. His most succesful spell in this country was with Middlesbrough though and supporters were disappointed to see him leave for Sampdoria.

