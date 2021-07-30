Former Middlesbrough star Jamie Pollock steps down as chairman of non-league club

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Jamie Pollock.(Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill/Allsport)

With the new season just a day away, Pollock has revealed that a change in his own personal circumstances has forced him into the decision.

The former Boro star joined Synners as chairman at the end of the 2017/18 season following their relegation into the league’s second tier.

Pollock also had a spell as the club’s first-team manager and helped set up their academy in 2019.

However, he will now step away from the club and revealed he does not feel as if he can dedicate enough time to the role as his two sons continue their own careers in the game.

Pollock’s oldest son Ben is currently with National League North club Hereford FC and his other son Mattie has just joined Premier League newcomers Watford after spending time with Leeds United and Grimsby Town.

In a statement released on the club website, Pollock said: “I have really enjoyed the last three years at Billingham Synthonia, but I believe it’s time to step down and pass the reigns onto Paul Dolan, who has been superb in his role as the club secretary.

“My circumstances have changed and I no longer have the time that is required to run the club.

“Most of my weekends are spent following my two sons in their football pJursuits.

“Paul Dolan will take over as the club chairman and he will pull together a committee to support him in moving the club forward.

“I would like to thank the two Pauls and everyone at the club who supported me during my time, and I wish Gary and his staff all the best for the season, which I have no doubt will end with promotion.”