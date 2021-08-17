Fresh update in Middlesbrough's £2.5m signing chase, Stoke City target speaks out on future

Neil Warnock' s side will head into the game full of confidence, following a 2-1 win over Bristol City last weekend, which saw new signings Uche Ikpeazu and Matt Crooks both get on the score sheet.

The result saw Boro remain undefeated in their opening two league matches, and they'll be looking to extend that run for as long as possible in the highly-unpredictable second tier of English football.

Reflecting on the stadium atmosphere during the match (via BBC Sport), Warnock claimed: “I've never heard noise like it, the fans were amazing. I went to clap them at the end and I started clapping one place then I realised they were everywhere around the ground. It was great, different people. They've come to the game tonight, they've enjoyed it and they've really rallied us on.

“I thought at 1-1 they got behind us and we could have gone under then and we didn't, we rose again and got the winning goal. From then on I thought we were in control, because I thought the fans, like I say, they were amazing.

“We lost Tavernier and Duncan Watmore in the last 48 hours and they're blows to us, they're two major players in our squad. We haven't got a big squad. End of last season, we've lost [Yannick] Bolasie, [Neeskens] Kebano, [Nathaniel] Mendez-Laing, [Hayden] Coulson, Marvin Johnson and we've got Isaiah Jones - when you look at it like that, all credit to the boys.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Rovers chase latest top tier loan signing Blackburn Rovers have been tipped to challenge for the signature Manchester City defender Philippe Sandler on loan. They've also just brought in Leighton Clarkson from Liverpool, who started a Champions League game for the Reds last season. (Sky Sports) Photo: Paul Harding Buy photo

2. Palace could beat Forest to Rogers Nottingham Forest's hopes of signing Manchester City forward Morgan Rogers look to have been dealt a blow, with reports suggesting he's being eyed up by Premier League side Crystal Palace. The teenage ace is valued at around £9m. (The 72) Photo: Jan Kruger Buy photo

3. Cherries fresh favourites to land Cahill Bournemouth have overtaken Southampton to be named the fresh favourites to sign ex-Chelsea and Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill. The veteran centre-back's career highlights include winning two league titles and the Champions League with Chelsea. (Sky Bet) Photo: Pool Buy photo

4. Cottagers join Obafemi chase Fulham are the latest side to be linked with a move for Southampton striker Michael Obafemi. The Republic of Ireland international, who has also been linked with Blackburn could be moved on this summer, following the arrival of Adam Armstrong. (Football League World) Photo: Justin Setterfield Buy photo