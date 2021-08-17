Fresh update in Middlesbrough's £2.5m signing chase, Stoke City target speaks out on future

Neil Warnock' s side will head into the game full of confidence, following a 2-1 win over Bristol City last weekend, which saw new signings Uche Ikpeazu and Matt Crooks both get on the score sheet.
The result saw Boro remain undefeated in their opening two league matches, and they'll be looking to extend that run for as long as possible in the highly-unpredictable second tier of English football.
Reflecting on the stadium atmosphere during the match (via BBC Sport), Warnock claimed: “I've never heard noise like it, the fans were amazing. I went to clap them at the end and I started clapping one place then I realised they were everywhere around the ground. It was great, different people. They've come to the game tonight, they've enjoyed it and they've really rallied us on.
“I thought at 1-1 they got behind us and we could have gone under then and we didn't, we rose again and got the winning goal. From then on I thought we were in control, because I thought the fans, like I say, they were amazing.
“We lost Tavernier and Duncan Watmore in the last 48 hours and they're blows to us, they're two major players in our squad. We haven't got a big squad. End of last season, we've lost [Yannick] Bolasie, [Neeskens] Kebano, [Nathaniel] Mendez-Laing, [Hayden] Coulson, Marvin Johnson and we've got Isaiah Jones - when you look at it like that, all credit to the boys.”
