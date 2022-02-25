Following a disappointing defeat to Bristol City last weekend, Middlesbrough were able to claim all three points against West Brom – despite being 1-0 down by the hour mark.

Chris Wilder’s side now sit on the cusp of a play-off spot, with only one point between themselves and sixth place.

Boro will be confident of a win on Saturday as they travel to Barnsley, with the Tykes currently glued to the bottom of the Championship.

A win for Boro could potentially take them up to fifth – depending on Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United’s results against QPR and Millwall respectively.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. West Brom target ex-Newcastle midfielder West Brom boss Steve Bruce is reportedly eyeing a reunion with former Newcastle United and Hull City midfielder Mo Diame. The 34-year-old has been a free agent since his departure from Qatar club Al-Ahli last summer. (The Express) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2. Forest star hints at summer move Nottingham Forest striker Nuno Da Costa has hinted at a permanent exit from the City Ground this summer. The 31-year-old has admitted he is in talks with Caen, where he has been on loan since for the past month. (Football League World) Photo: James Williamson - AMA Photo Sales

3. West Ham rival Brentford for Hull duo West Ham and Brentford are reportedly chasing Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves. The duo have impressed during a difficult season for the Tigers. (90min) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Premier League clubs target Bristol City teen A number of Premier League clubs and sides across Europe are reportedly monitoring Bristol City's Alex Scott ahead of a summer move. Everton, Leicester and West Ham are among the clubs keen. (BristolLive) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales