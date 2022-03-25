EFL Championship clubs are preparing for busy summer transfer windows with several top talents attracting interest and many teams in need of new signings.

Middlesbrough are expecting a summer bidding war for defender Djed Spence and it will take a record transfer fee for them to accept a bid.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United have signed Filip Uremovic after the defender’s contract with Ruben Kazan was suspended and the Blades could extend that deal beyond the summer if FIFPRO convince FIFA to impose tougher sanctions on Russian club sides.

West Brom have triggered an option to extend the contract of one of their experienced midfielders while a Stoke City defender has said he wants to stay with the Potters despite rumoured Premier League interest.

A Huddersfield Town defender is expected to leave the club in the summer while an on-loan Aston Villa attacker has caught the eye of Bundesliga sides during his loan spell with Preston North End.

Blackburn Rovers have been in contact with Leeds United regarding a currently injured winger while two Premier League sides are reportedly interested in a Nottingham Forest defender after he impressed in their FA Cup tie with Liverpool.

Finally, Newcastle United’s long term pursuit of a Bournemouth defender appears to have taken a step forward with the St James’ Park side believed to be “readying” a bid.

Here are the Championship transfer stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

1. Newcastle 'readying bid' for Kelly Newcastle United are "readying a summer bid" for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly who they have been interested in for several months (FootballInsider)

2. Souttar wants to stay with Potters Stoke City defender Harry Souttar has indicated that his future lies with the club and doesn't have any immediate interest in a move to the Premier League (FLW)

3. Two Premier League clubs keen on Worrall West Ham and Everton are showing interest in Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall after the player's Man of the Match performances in their FA Cup match with Liverpool (Mirror)

4. Rovers make Poveda contact Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that the Championship club have been in contact with Leeds United over winger Ian Poveda (FLW)