The transfer window is open for clubs across the EFL and Middlesbrough are expected to be in for a busy few months.

Championship clubs are making moves in the transfer market as the 24 teams who will make up English Football’s second tier in 2023/24 continue to build their squads.

Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town are all ‘keeping tabs’ on the situation of a Bournemouth winger who could soon be allowed to leave while Bristol City are close to a surprise signing by landing a promising young keeper previously playing in France’s Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, a former QPR and Reading striker is nearing a move to the Australian A-League while Stoke City are closing in on a former Wigan Athletic defender.

Elsewhere, Burnley are said to be preparing a £500,000 offer for a Swansea City defender as Vincent Kompany looks to make his first signing as Clarets’ boss and Newcastle United could be set to swoop for an England international currently at Turf Moor.

Millwall are apparently interested in a loan move for a Newcastle United attacker while Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United are joined by Derby County in monitoring a midfielder released by Hull City.

Finally, Scottish Champions Celtic look to have beaten Preston North End to the signing of a free agent goalkeeper.

Here are the Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

1. Stoke close to Laurent deal Stoke City are closing in on the free signing of former QPR and Wigan Athletic midfielder Josh Laurent with his Reading deal set to expire (Daily Telegraph) Photo Sales

2. Millwall keen on Anderson Millwall are interested in bringing Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson to the club on loan, but no deal is imminent (FLW) Photo Sales

3. Austin heading Down Under Former QPR, West Brom and Burnley striker Charlie Austin is in talks with Australian A-League side Brisbane Roar over a summer switch (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

4. Robins close in on keeper Bristol City are closing in on a surprise move for 20-year-old goalkeeper Stefan Bajic on a free transfer (Bristol Live) Photo Sales