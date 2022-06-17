Championship clubs are making moves in the transfer market as the 24 teams who will make up English Football’s second tier in 2023/24 continue to build their squads.
Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town are all ‘keeping tabs’ on the situation of a Bournemouth winger who could soon be allowed to leave while Bristol City are close to a surprise signing by landing a promising young keeper previously playing in France’s Ligue 1.
Meanwhile, a former QPR and Reading striker is nearing a move to the Australian A-League while Stoke City are closing in on a former Wigan Athletic defender.
Elsewhere, Burnley are said to be preparing a £500,000 offer for a Swansea City defender as Vincent Kompany looks to make his first signing as Clarets’ boss and Newcastle United could be set to swoop for an England international currently at Turf Moor.
Millwall are apparently interested in a loan move for a Newcastle United attacker while Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United are joined by Derby County in monitoring a midfielder released by Hull City.
Finally, Scottish Champions Celtic look to have beaten Preston North End to the signing of a free agent goalkeeper.
Here are the Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning: