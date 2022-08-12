It’s been a busy start to the new season for Middlesbrough who exited the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night with a 1-0 defeat to League One side Barnsley at The Riverside.
Tykes’ midfielder Josh Benson scored the only goal of the first round tie in the third minute of stoppage time to knock Boro out and send the hosts through to a second round tie at Elland Road against Leeds United.
Barnsley boss Michael Duff spoke to BBC Radio Sheffield after their win, saying: “It was hard. Jack made a big save after a minute and it could have been a different game after that.
“Teamwork, togetherness and doggedness have seen us find a way to win and that’s the most important thing.
“We’re a long way from the finished article but results help.”
Boro are back on league duties this weekend and return to the pitch on Sunday when they welcome Chris Wilder’s former side, Sheffield United, to The Riverside.
The Blades were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the first round this week as they lost 1-0 to Championship rivals West Brom on Thursday night courtesy of a Karlan Grant striker.
Away from the action, clubs across the division are still busy making moves in the summer transfer market with over two weeks still remaining before the window slams shut.
Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning: