It’s been a busy start to the new season for Middlesbrough who exited the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night with a 1-0 defeat to League One side Barnsley at The Riverside.

Tykes’ midfielder Josh Benson scored the only goal of the first round tie in the third minute of stoppage time to knock Boro out and send the hosts through to a second round tie at Elland Road against Leeds United.

Barnsley boss Michael Duff spoke to BBC Radio Sheffield after their win, saying: “It was hard. Jack made a big save after a minute and it could have been a different game after that.

“Teamwork, togetherness and doggedness have seen us find a way to win and that’s the most important thing.

“We’re a long way from the finished article but results help.”

Boro are back on league duties this weekend and return to the pitch on Sunday when they welcome Chris Wilder’s former side, Sheffield United, to The Riverside.

The Blades were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the first round this week as they lost 1-0 to Championship rivals West Brom on Thursday night courtesy of a Karlan Grant striker.

Away from the action, clubs across the division are still busy making moves in the summer transfer market with over two weeks still remaining before the window slams shut.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

Middlesbrough have cooled their interest in Jorgen Strand Larsen in recent days and are ready to move on to alternative targets if Groningen are unwilling to lower his price tag to €13m. (Football League World)

Sheffield United are amongst a ‘host’ of Championship clubs interested in signing Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg on loan along with Watford, Burnley and Blackburn Rovers. (Daily Mail)

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is confident the club will get the right players in that he needs in the transfer market as they continue their pursuit of a striker and a wing-back. (Lancashire Evening Post)

Sunderland remain interested in striking a deal for Manchester City winger Marlos Moreno but are yet to step up their pursuit of him. (Football League World)

Nottingham Forest have made an opening bid for Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis. (The Athletic)

Huddersfield Town are leading the race to sign Aston Villa right-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden on loan and a deal could be finalised within the next week. (Football League World)

Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves is now “expected” to leave his current side this month after rejecting multiple contract offers. (Football League World)

QPR have reportedly been priced out of a move for Randers winger Tosin Kehinde, who is now closing in on a move to Turkish outfit Sivasspor. (The 72)