Transfer Deadline Day is fast approaching for clubs across English football with less than two weeks remaining to conclude their business.

Meanwhile, the new season is now in full swing with another round of EFL Championship fixtures kicking off tonight when Norwich City host Millwall at Carrow Road.

Middlesbrough are in action tomorrow and will travel to the Madejski Stadium to face Reading who have won two and lost two of their opening four matches.

Away from the action on the pitch, Boro are being linked with a £8 million striker from one of their Championship rivals and the player’s current boss has spoken publicly about the speculation.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer rumours making the headlines on Friday morning:

League One side Sheffield Wednesday are seeking to add Cardiff City defender Mark McGuinness on loan (Manchester Evening News)

West Brom boss Steve Bruce is confident they will bring in a striker before the end of the transfer window (Express & Star)

Norwich City have rejected offers from Atalanta and Monza for Max Aarons (Football Insider)

Watford have rejected a new offer from Newcastle United for Joao Pedro worth £22million plus £3million in add-ons (The Athletic)

League One side Fleetwood Town are reportedly keen on signing Huddersfield Town winger Danny Grant on loan (Yorkshire Live via I News)

Rotherham United’s former striker Lewis Grabban has turned down the chance to return to the Millers (The 72 via Darren Witcoop)

Robert Snodgrass is weighing up a return to Scottish football with Motherwell after leaving Luton Town at the end of last season (Daily Record)

Responding to transfer speculation linking striker Emil Riss to Middlesbrough, Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe said: “Everyone has a price don’t they? And if someone wants to offer you a price that you can’t turn down, then you’ll look at it.” (Lancashire Live)