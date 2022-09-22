Frustrated Chris Wilder makes Middlesbrough transfer and recruitment vow
Chris Wilder has admitted to being left “frustrated” by this summer’s transfer window and has recommended changes to Middlesbrough’s recruitment to avoid a repeat in the future.
The Teessiders added 10 senior players to their ranks, getting a lot of their business done early in the window.
But they were unable to complete a number of proposed moves as the window drew to a close, leaving a squad lacking in depth.
After the window closed, Wilder was forced to sign free-agent Massimo Luongo as cover for Jonny Howson.
Chris Jones joined the club as head of scouting earlier this month to work alongside head of football Kieran Scott, with Wilder recommending some changes to the recruitment team after a disappointing summer.
“We’ve talked about the transfer window, and there were some good bits, but some frustrating bits in that too.
"I think we were all a bit frustrated by it.
"I think we all understand the problems that it’s presented to us.
"There was some stuff we couldn’t control, but maybe also some stuff we could control better.
“We will be better than that in future windows from a recruitment point of view.
"There are changes that are going to be made there, and changes that are going to be made in certain other parts of the football club too.
"It’s my job to recommend that, knowing what ‘really good’ looks like. If we can make those changes, which I’m sure we will do, then it’ll make us better going forward.”
He added: “It was a big turnover of players this summer.
"I thought it was possible to do that, but maybe it’s been a bit more of a struggle than I expected it to be.
"There were certain situations which we don’t need to keep going into. The recruitment’s not where we want it to be, but we still have to take responsibility for the results,” he added.
There are no games in the Championship this weekend due to the international break. Wilder will be hoping his struggling Boro side improve when the action resumes a week on Saturday.