Middlesbrough were held to a 1-1 draw against Cardiff at the Riverside - but who stood out for Michael Carrick’s side?
The hosts took an early lead when Emmanuel Latte Lath converted Ben Doak’s cross with a first-time finish in the 12th minute. Cardiff drew level nine minutes later, though, when Callum Chambers curled a shot into the top corner for the visitors.
Here’s how each Boro player fared:
1. Tom Glover - 6
Made a decent save to keep out Ollie Tanner’s effort in the early stages and didn’t have much to do after that. Collected a few crosses and was involved in a mixup with Dijksteel which led to a Cardiff corner. Could do little about Chambers’ equaliser. 6 | Getty Images
2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 5
Was involved in a tangle in the Boro box before Cardiff’s equaliser. Had too many sloppy moments in possession when his side were looking to build momentum. 5 | Getty Images
3. Dael Fry - 5
Generally dealt with Cardiff forward Ruben Colwill when the visitors went direct in the first half. Costly loose clearance allowed Chambers to equalise when Boro appeared to be in control. 5 | Getty Images
4. Rav van den Berg - 6
Swept up danger a few times when Cardiff broke forward in the second half yet most of the game was played at the other end of the pitch. 6 | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.