Getty Images

'Frustrating' Middlesbrough player rating photos after Cardiff City draw - including 7s and 5s: Gallery

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson

Football writer

Published 4th Jan 2025, 17:20 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2025, 17:21 GMT

Middlesbrough player ratings after their 1-1 draw against Cardiff City at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough were held to a 1-1 draw against Cardiff at the Riverside - but who stood out for Michael Carrick’s side?

The hosts took an early lead when Emmanuel Latte Lath converted Ben Doak’s cross with a first-time finish in the 12th minute. Cardiff drew level nine minutes later, though, when Callum Chambers curled a shot into the top corner for the visitors.

Here’s how each Boro player fared:

Made a decent save to keep out Ollie Tanner’s effort in the early stages and didn’t have much to do after that. Collected a few crosses and was involved in a mixup with Dijksteel which led to a Cardiff corner. Could do little about Chambers’ equaliser. 6

1. Tom Glover - 6

Made a decent save to keep out Ollie Tanner’s effort in the early stages and didn’t have much to do after that. Collected a few crosses and was involved in a mixup with Dijksteel which led to a Cardiff corner. Could do little about Chambers’ equaliser. 6 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Was involved in a tangle in the Boro box before Cardiff’s equaliser. Had too many sloppy moments in possession when his side were looking to build momentum. 5

2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 5

Was involved in a tangle in the Boro box before Cardiff’s equaliser. Had too many sloppy moments in possession when his side were looking to build momentum. 5 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Generally dealt with Cardiff forward Ruben Colwill when the visitors went direct in the first half. Costly loose clearance allowed Chambers to equalise when Boro appeared to be in control. 5

3. Dael Fry - 5

Generally dealt with Cardiff forward Ruben Colwill when the visitors went direct in the first half. Costly loose clearance allowed Chambers to equalise when Boro appeared to be in control. 5 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Swept up danger a few times when Cardiff broke forward in the second half yet most of the game was played at the other end of the pitch. 6

4. Rav van den Berg - 6

Swept up danger a few times when Cardiff broke forward in the second half yet most of the game was played at the other end of the pitch. 6 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Middlesbrough
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice