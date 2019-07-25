Martin Braithwaite signed for Middlesbrough for a reported £9million in 2017.

The Danish international, who joined the Teessiders in 2017, handed in a transfer request last season before the appointment of Jonathan Woodgate at the Riverside.

Woodgate did say he wanted to keep Braithwaite after the forward played 45 minutes at Hartlepool earlier this summer, yet further doubts were cast over the player’s future when he missed fixtures against FC Heidenheim and Salford with a reported sickness bug.

And while many fans were quick to recognise the forward’s talent, many were happy to see him go.

Here’s how some supporters reacted on social media:

@xBlackenedSky: So that's Braithwaite gone... good player and he could have done well for us but his attitude stunk... no point in keeping him 'cause he'd have only kept spitting his dummy out if he'd stayed. Saves paying his huge wages too

@AndyJackson5523: Braithwaite.....good player.... Had a good Parmo...... Had a bad attitude........Good riddance

@DanHarrison1706: I really want to get behind Woodgate, but it’s just started off on lies with Braithwaite. We all knew what was going to happen and I don’t know why he tried to lie to us?

@andyrubble666: Waking up to the news Braithwaite has left. What a great start to the day! Maybe that frees up enough funds and wages for a couple of new faces

@DannyTaylorDT: I understand it was best for all parties that we sold him, but our squad looks paper thin and there’s no signs that we are signing even one player

@Twe12thman: It is the best possible outcome to this long running saga. It's been costly but we can now, hopefully, be able to start the incomings to bolster our squad. I just hope he got some Imodium before he left.

@boroloony: In the 35 years i've been watching my team, i've had the misfortune of seeing some really disrespectful players pull on the red shirt. You can have all the talent in the world, but without respect for the club and fans that pay your wages, you have nothing.

@JamieMB0: Finally we must have some cash to replace. Big wages gone! Ego gone! Need to replace with someone with desire and heart

@Iangusmarron: Even though he was a quality player, there's no point keeping a player who doesn't want to play for the club, he would only upset the dressing room. Onward and upward.