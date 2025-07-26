Getty Images

Reaction from Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards after his side’s 2-2 draw against Rangers in a pre-season friendly - including the latest on Hayden Hackney and Rav van den Berg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards says Hayden Hackney missed the side’s 2-2 draw at Rangers due to a knee issue.

Hackney has attracted interest from several top-flight clubs this summer, with Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace among the Premier League teams to be linked with the 23-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“H felt a little bit of pain in the back of his knee yesterday and at the minute, we can’t risk anything,” said Edwards after the friendly against Rangers. “We wouldn’t want to do that with any player at this time. It’s nothing to do with anything transfer wise.

“There was genuine pain there and Reedy (first-team physio Adam Reed) said it’s just not worth the risk. We kept him at home where he’s able to get some treatment. Listen, we have got good players and there is always going to be interest and speculation. But this one was genuinely just a bit of pain in the knee and is genuinely nothing to worry about.”

Boro also suffered another injury setback in the warm-up before the Rangers match, after defender Rav van den Berg was forced to withdraw from the starting XI and replaced by Neto Borges.

“He suffered a back spasm unfortunately in warm-up,” replied Edwards when asked about van den Berg. “It was a shame because like all the lads he was looking forward to playing in this one. Big credit to Neto for coming in late notice and then getting the goal as well. I thought he performed well too, which was good. But yeah, hopefully for Rav that’s not too bad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro took a two goal lead against Rangers at Ibrox, courtesy of goals from Borges and Dael Fry. The hosts then managed to pull a goal back through Danilo Pereira in the 64th minute, before fellow substitute Findlay Curtis equalised 11 minutes from time.

“I think it was a really good, positive performance,” said Edwards when asked about the game. “I thought we built on some of the work we’ve been doing over the last three weeks or so and I saw a really cohesive, organised team that was aggressive in the right moments and carried a real threat.

“I was really, really pleased with us. I loved the look of us, especially in that first half. We carried on that impetus in the second half as well, but maybe as we started to dip a little bit - because we wanted to push people for minutes a bit as well - they bring on one or two decent players and put some pressure on us. I guess that’s to be expected because there is an expectation here. There’s no friendlies, they want to win the game. Then I saw a different side to us.

“The build up to the second goal is a bit disappointing. There are probably four mistakes that lead to us conceding the equaliser. But we didn’t let it bother us too much and remained pretty solid. Overall, I’m very pleased. There were some very good individual performances.”