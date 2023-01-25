There’s nothing better then when your team scores an injury-time winner.

It’s a feeling Middlesbrough fans have enjoyed this season, making him one of the better injury-time sides in the Championship.

But how would this season’s Championship table look if only injury-time goals counted?

Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams.

(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are accurate up to 25 January 2023).

1 . Stoke City - 35pts 28 4 23 1 4:1 3 35

2 . Burnley - 33pts 28 3 24 1 4:1 3 33

3 . Coventry City - 33pts 27 3 24 0 3:0 3 33

4 . Sunderland - 33pts 28 3 24 1 3:1 2 33