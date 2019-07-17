How and when Middlesbrough fans can purchase tickets for their Championship opener at Luton
Middlesbrough fans will be able to buy tickets for their opening Championship fixture at Luton next week.
Boro have been allocated 1,000 unreserved seats for the trip to Kenilworth Road on Friday, August 2, when Jonathan Woodgate’s side will kick-off the new EFL season.
Tickets will go on sale to supporters who have 70 Priority Points or more on Wednesday, July 24 at 6pm. Subject to availability, details will then be announced regarding any remaining tickets.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Supporters can purchase tickets online or by telephone, with the club’s phone lines open from 6pm to 7pm. Fans wishing to buy tickets online must have registered an MFC digital account. You can find more details by visiting the club’s website.
Ticket prices are as follows: Adults – £25, over-65/under-22 – £19, over-75/under-19 – £16, under-17 - £9, under-10 - £6.
Luton, now managed by former West Brom assistant Graeme Jones, won promotion from League One last season.