Boro have won just one of their previous seven Championship games as the pressure begins to mount on Warnock on Teesside.

A limp defeat to Reading at the weekend left Boro 18th in the table with nine points from their opening nine games of the season.

But the game against the Blades, who sealed a late win over Derby County thanks to Billy Sharp’s penalty on Saturday, has an added spice to it with Warnock going up against the club he helped guide to the Premier League back in 2006.

United are one of many clubs Warnock has managed throughout his over 40-year spell in management.

It means more often than not each season Warnock will come up against some regular foes from his resume and we wondered just what his winning record was like when coming up against those sides?

Here at The Mail we’ve taken a look back at the Boro boss’ last 22-years in management since joining tonight’s opponents Sheffield United in early December 1999.

We’ve looked at every time he has come up against a former side in each of those seasons right up until his most recent encounter with Queens Park Rangers at the Riverside last month to see which of those sides he tends to fair well against and those he does not.

For reference, we have only considered games against teams after he has managed that club.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

1. Burton Albion - 75% Following a brief spell at Gainsborough Trinity it was at Burton Albion where Warnock cut his teeth in management in the early 1980’s. Warnock spent five years with the Brewers but has only faced them four times in the last 21-years - all with Cardiff City - winning three and losing a League Cup tie in 2017. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Torquay United - 100% Warnock enjoyed a brief spell in Devon with Torquay where he helped steer the Gulls away from relegation to the Conference in 1993. The Boro boss has faced Torquay just once since 1999 - a League Cup tie with Crystal Palace in 2009 of which the Eagles won 2-1. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Huddersfield Town - 50% Having helped secure Torquay’s Football League status Warnock took charge at Huddersfield where he spent two years. The 72-year-old has had 12 meetings with the Terriers since 1999 as manager of five different clubs and has won six of those contests. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

4. Plymouth Argyle - 60% After his time spent in Yorkshire with Huddersfield it was back down south for Warnock as he took over at Plymouth. He has come up against the Pilgrims on 10 occasions over the last two decades and has won six of those encounters with three different clubs. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images) Photo: Christopher Lee Photo Sales