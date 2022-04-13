Chris Wilder’s side suffered untimely back-to-back defeats on home soil last week as the Championship play-off battle continues to intensify.
Boro now find themselves three points adrift of sixth placed Sheffield United but do hold a game in hand on the Blades.
But just how many points will Boro need to cement their place in this year’s Championship play-offs to give them a shot at sealing promotion to the Premier League?
Here at The Mail, we look back over the last decade to find out just how many points have been required to grab a play-off spot.
However, should Boro clinch that elusive final spot in the remaining six games, things will not be in their favour with the team finishing in sixth not winning promotion in any of the last 10 seasons.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor