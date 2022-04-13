Chris Wilder’s side suffered untimely back-to-back defeats on home soil last week as the Championship play-off battle continues to intensify.

Boro now find themselves three points adrift of sixth placed Sheffield United but do hold a game in hand on the Blades.

But just how many points will Boro need to cement their place in this year’s Championship play-offs to give them a shot at sealing promotion to the Premier League?

Here at The Mail, we look back over the last decade to find out just how many points have been required to grab a play-off spot.

However, should Boro clinch that elusive final spot in the remaining six games, things will not be in their favour with the team finishing in sixth not winning promotion in any of the last 10 seasons.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. 2011/12 - Cardiff City - 75 points Top scorer Peter Whittingham helped steer the Bluebirds to sixth in the table with 75 points and a goal difference of +13 but they were beaten in the semi-final by third placed West Ham United who would go on to win promotion to the Premier League. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images) Photo: Ben Hoskins Photo Sales

2. 2012/13 - Leicester City - 68 points The Foxes claimed sixth spot by virtue of goal difference to Bolton Wanderers but would fall short in the semi-final thanks to Troy Deeney's famous winner at Vicarage Road. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

3. 2013/14 - Brighton & Hove Albion - 72 points The Seagulls claimed the final play-off spot with 72 points but fell short at the semi-final stage against Derby County who would lose to fourth placed Queens Park Rangers in the final. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images) Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

4. 2014/15 - Ipswich Town - 78 points The Tractor Boys set up a semi-final with rivals Norwich City after claiming the final play-off spot by just four goals from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Canaries would go on to clinch promotion (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images) Photo: Jamie McDonald Photo Sales