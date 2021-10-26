How Middlesbrough compared in the Championship this time last season - league standings, form and line-ups

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Britt Assombalonga of Middlesborough celebrates with teammate George Saville after scoring his team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough at John Smith's Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The 2021/22 season is Neil Warnock's second in charge of Middlesbrough after taking over from Jonathan Woodgate in June of last year.

With just over a quarter of the season played, we compare Boro’s current standings to this time last season.

League standings

Middlesbrough currently sit sixth in the Championship after enjoying a 2-0 win over Cardiff City at the weekend.

Their current play-off position has been maintained on goal difference – with six other sides also sat on 21 points.

After 14 games of the previous campaign, Middlesbrough were in 10th place with the same amount of points.

Form

While their points total was the same last season, Boro had won five of their opening 14 fixtures – one less than this season.

Victories came against Barnsley, Bristol City, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest and Derby County.

They drew six matches, compared to four this time round, but endured only three defeats to Watford, Norwich City and Huddersfield Town - compared to five so far.

This time last season Warnock’s side had scored 14 goals – three less than their current tally. However, they had conceded four more than they have so far in the current campaign.

Line-ups

Middlesbrough suffered a 3-2 loss to Huddersfield Town in their 14th match of the previous campaign and their starting line-up looked significantly different.

Marcus Bettinelli

Marcus Bettinelli started in net for Middlesbrough against the Terriers after he signed for the club on loan from Fulham.

The 29-year-old has since joined Chelsea permanently and Boro's new number one is Joe Lumley, who joined from QPR in the summer.

Bettinelli claimed seven clean sheets in 14 Championship appearances last season, while Lumley has secured a similarly impressive six.

Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Marc Bola

Only Paddy McNair started against Cardiff City at the weekend from their defensive line-up against Huddersfield last season.

Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier also featured in their back three, while Dijksteel, Fry and Bola make up Middlesbrough’s current injury crisis – with all three absent.

Jonny Howson, George Saville, Marcus Tavernier

Jonny Howson and Marcus Tavernier have both remained in Middlesbrough’s starting XI, whilst George Saville has since joined fellow Championship side Millwall.

The new season has seen Neil Warnock start summer signings Matt Crooks, Onel Hernandez and Martin Payero.

Crooks – who signed from Rotherham United – is currently their top goalscorer with three in all competitions, while Hernandez and Payero both have one each.

Djed Spence, Marvin Johnson, Britt Assombalonga

All three of Middlesbrough’s attacking trio that started against the Terriers no longer play at the Riverside Stadium this season.

Spence is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, while the latter two were both released from the club at the end of last season – joining Sheffield Wednesday and Adana Demirspor respectively.

Johnson and Assombalonga were Boro’s joint top scorers after 14 matches last season, with three league goals each.

Middlesbrough’s new-look front two features former Wycombe Wanderers forward Uche Ikpeazu and loanee Andraz Sporar, who joined from Sporting Lisbon.