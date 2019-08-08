How Middlesbrough could sign Nahki Wells or Wes Burns after today's transfer deadline
Middlesbrough are continuing to pursue deals as they enter the final hour of the transfer window – but could be handed extra time in which to complete signings.
While the transfer window is set to slam shut at 5pm this evening, Boro could have an extra two hours in which to finalise transfers.
An exit looks likely for defender Ryan Shotton, who looks set to join Wigan Athletic, while forwards Nahki Wells and Wes Burns have been linked with switches to the Riverside Stadium.
Yet with time running out, fans may be growing concerned that Jonathan Woodgate won’t be able to seal any incomings before the window slams shut at 5pm.
But, as per EFL rules, Middlesbrough can be given until 7pm to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.
These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.
The details required on this sheet are fairly basic and amount to the clubs and player involved and the fee being paid, if there is one.
Deal sheets cannot be requested until 3pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 5pm.
Once received and approved by the EFL, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 7pm deadline – meaning Boro could have extra time.