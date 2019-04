In a weekend full of drama, action and intrigue, the promotion picture has shifted - and so too have the odds with the bookmakers. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how the Championship promotion odds shifted after another dramatic weekend:

1. Preston North End - 750/1 Defeat to West Brom at the weekend saw the Preston 's long odds drift even further out. The play-offs are now looking very unlikely.

2. Nottingham Forest - 750/1 After the defeat at home to Blackburn signalled back-to-back defeats, the bookmakers have lengthened Forest's odds of reaching the playoffs with just four games remaining.

3. Brentford - 500/1 It would take a mathematical miracle for the Bees to reach the top six, and despite a 2-1 loss to Reading, one bookmakers is still offering 500/1 for them to be promoted.

4. Sheffield Wednesday - 500/1 With a defeat at Leeds and games running out, Wednesday's playoffs hopes drifted with the bookmakers.

