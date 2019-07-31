How Middlesbrough have fared in their last ten opening day fixtures ahead of Luton trip
Middlesbrough will kick-off the new Championship campaign against Luton on Friday night – but how have the Teessiders fared in their opening day fixtures over the last decade?
By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019, 11:58
A new study from Betoclock, has reviewed the results of England’s 92 Premier League and Football League clubs from their opening day matches over the last decade, and found that Boro are ranked 83rd in the table. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to look back at the Teessiders’ last 10 opening day fixtures: