Alvaro Negredo scored in Middlesbrough's Championship opener against Stoke in 2016.

How Middlesbrough have fared in their last ten opening day fixtures ahead of Luton trip

Middlesbrough will kick-off the new Championship campaign against Luton on Friday night – but how have the Teessiders fared in their opening day fixtures over the last decade?

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019, 11:58

A new study from Betoclock, has reviewed the results of England’s 92 Premier League and Football League clubs from their opening day matches over the last decade, and found that Boro are ranked 83rd in the table. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to look back at the Teessiders’ last 10 opening day fixtures:

1. 2018 - Millwall 2 Middlesbrough 2

Two late goals from George Friend and Martin Braithwaite ensured Tony Pulis' side escaped with a point from The Den.

2. 2017 - Wolves 1 Middlesbrough 0

Garry Monk's first game in charge ended in defeat as Daniel Ayala's mistake allowed Leo Bonatini to score the only goal of the game.

3. 2016 - Middlesbrough 1 Stoke 1

After winning promotion back to the Premier League the previous campaign, Boro were held to a 1-1 draw with Stoke at the Riverside. Alvaro Negredo's opener was cancelled out by an excellent Xherdan Shaqiri free-kick.

4. 2015 - Preston 0 Middlesbrough 0

Aitor Karanka's side were held to a goalless draw at Deepdale after losing in the play-off final just a few months earlier. Boro went on to win promotion to the Premier League that season.

