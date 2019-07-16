How Middlesbrough's promotion odds compare to Leeds United, Derby, Stoke and their other Championship rivals
Pre-season schedules are up and running as clubs prepare for the new Championship season which kicks-off in just over two weeks’ time – but who are the early favourites to win promotion from the second tier?
By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 11:54
Of course it’s still early days but, based on last season’s form and summer signings, bookmakers are already offering odds on promotion to the Premier League. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see the latest odds from SkyBet and where Boro rank: