The 18-year-old frontman came off the bench to put Boro 2-1 ahead against The Owls – scoring his first goal for the club with a towering header.

Duncan Watmore added a third for the hosts nine minutes from time as the Teessiders made it back-to-back wins in the Championship.

“I’m pretty speechless really, it’s what dreams are made of,” Coburn told Boro’s website after making just his second senior appearance.

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield Wednesday.

“All through the academy you just dream of this, it’s a shame the fans aren’t here but it’s obviously good to get the three points as well.”

Coburn started the season playing for Boro’s under-18s side but caught Warnock’s eye in training.

“He’s been massive for me to be fair,” replied the striker when asked about Warnock.

“He’s put me in with the first team, helped me with little things in training, just little movements and stuff and obviously that’s where the goal came from.

“Obviously I scored the goal and it’s all thanks to him for giving me the opportunity.”

The striker added: “The gaffer’s not going to put you on if you’re not performing in training.

“You have to work really hard in training to get your opportunity on the pitch, it’s not going to just come to you like that.”

On his goal, which saw him leap above Wednesday defender Osaze Urhoghide, Coburn recalled: “I didn’t even know what to think, I thought it was going to bounce back off the post.

“I was just delighted it went in and to score for Middlesbrough.”

Boro have two games remaining this season, away at Luton next weekend before a home game against Wycombe.

Warnock’s options remain limited due to several injuries, and the Boro boss could only name six outfield substitutes against The Owls.

Coburn, though, is pushing for more first-team action.

“I’ve just got to keep working hard in training and prove to the gaffer I’m ready and hopefully he’ll give me more opportunities,” the striker added.

