How the bosses of Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Derby County and other Championship clubs compare in terms of managerial experience
Jonathan Woodgate has been handed his first shot in professional management after signing a three-year deal at Middlesbrough – but who will he come up against in the Championship this season?
By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, 11:59
We take a look at the other second-tier managers who Woodgate is set to come up against, and their managerial history to this point.