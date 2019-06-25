Jonathan Woodgate signed a three-year deal to become Middlesbrough's new head coach.

How the bosses of Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Derby County and other Championship clubs compare in terms of managerial experience

Jonathan Woodgate has been handed his first shot in professional management after signing a three-year deal at Middlesbrough – but who will he come up against in the Championship this season?

Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, 11:59

We take a look at the other second-tier managers who Woodgate is set to come up against, and their managerial history to this point.

1. Daniel Stendel - Barnsley

Age: 45 - Teams managed: Hannover 96 (2016–2017) , Barnsley (2018–present)

2. Pep Clotet - Birmingham (Caretaker)

Age: 42 - Teams managed: Cornella (2001–2003), Figueres (2006), Espanyol B (2009), Halmstad (2011), Málaga B (2012–2013), Oxford United (2017–2018)

3. Tony Mowbray - Blackburn

Age: 55 - Teams managed: Hibernian (2004–2006), West Brom (2006–2009), Celtic (2009–2010), Middlesbrough (2010–2013), Coventry City (2015–2016), Blackburn Rovers (2017– present)

4. Thomas Frank - Brentford

Age: 45 - Teams managed: Denmark U16 (2008–2011), Denmark U17 (2008–2012), Denmark U19 (2012–2013), Brøndby IF (2013–2016), Brentford (2018–present)

