How valuable is current Middlesbrough squad and how does it compare to league rivals Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers? Championship clubs ranked by total squad value

Who has the most valuable combined team? Who is each club’s Most Valuable Player (MVP)? and which clubs are relying on the most non-English talents?
Here are the 24 Championship clubs ranked by their squads value on September 1, 2021 from lowest to highest.
(All stats via Transfermarkt).
1. Peterborough United
Total squad value: £8.10m
MVP: Jack Marroitt
Average age: 24.2
Foreign players: 8
2. Hull City
Total squad value: £10.8m
MVP: George Honeyman
Average age: 24.9
Foreign players: 5
3. Blackpool
Total squad value: £11.52m
MVP: Kevin Stewart
Average age: 25.3
Foreign players: 8
4. Coventry City
Total squad value: £14.94m
MVP: Gustavo Hamer
Average age: 25.7
Foreign players: 13
