'I can’t believe what some agents think they’re going to get': Neil Warnock opens up on Middlesbrough transfer talks
Neil Warnock believes some players’ agents are being unrealistic when trying to negotiate deals for their clients.
The Middlesbrough boss wants to try and make multiple signings before the start of pre-season in July but admits that may prove challenging.
Following the departures of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher, Warnock ideally wants to sign three new strikers this summer.
Talks with potential signings are already taking place behind the scenes, yet some are trying to hold out for better deals.
“I’m coming across that already,” said Warnock when asked about negotiating with agents. “I’ve spoken to some agents, and I can’t believe what some of the agents think they’re going to get their clients. You just have to say, ‘Well, good luck to you’.
“It’ll be interesting to see where they go because I just can’t see the sort of money being out there that some agents are talking about. I think, at the minute, the football club is costing Steve (Gibson) around £3million a month.
“It’s alright people saying, ‘Get your finger out Gibson’, and some of the things I read on these websites, but if it was their money, they wouldn’t be saying that.
“We’re very fortunate to have him, so we’ve got to get value for money. That’s what we’re looking at trying to get good enough players for the best possible price.
"We might not get the very top end because you just can’t get the top-end strikers unless you pay £10million-plus. They’re not about.
“I keep looking at the lists that are out there and it just shows you that strikers are few and far between.””