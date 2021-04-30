The Middlesbrough boss wants to try and make multiple signings before the start of pre-season in July but admits that may prove challenging.

Following the departures of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher, Warnock ideally wants to sign three new strikers this summer.

Talks with potential signings are already taking place behind the scenes, yet some are trying to hold out for better deals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock.

“I’m coming across that already,” said Warnock when asked about negotiating with agents. “I’ve spoken to some agents, and I can’t believe what some of the agents think they’re going to get their clients. You just have to say, ‘Well, good luck to you’.

“It’ll be interesting to see where they go because I just can’t see the sort of money being out there that some agents are talking about. I think, at the minute, the football club is costing Steve (Gibson) around £3million a month.

“It’s alright people saying, ‘Get your finger out Gibson’, and some of the things I read on these websites, but if it was their money, they wouldn’t be saying that.

“We’re very fortunate to have him, so we’ve got to get value for money. That’s what we’re looking at trying to get good enough players for the best possible price.

"We might not get the very top end because you just can’t get the top-end strikers unless you pay £10million-plus. They’re not about.

“I keep looking at the lists that are out there and it just shows you that strikers are few and far between.””

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.