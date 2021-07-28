Wing, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham, had impressed during pre-season but has opted to join Wednesday for the 2021/22 campaign.

Boro do have competition for places in the attacking midfield role, where Wing has played his best football for the Teessiders.

Marcus Tavernier often operated in the No 10 position last season, while Matt Crooks has joined the club from Rotherham and Martin Payero is expected to arrive from Argentine club Banfield after his involvement with Argentina at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lewis Wing playing for Middlesbrough.

When asked about Wing following Boro’s pre-season defeat at York, Warnock said: “I didn't want Wingy to go. He pleaded with me. Hopefully Payero signs and we have Crooksy.

“He's extended his contract by a year so I said to him go and play and come back here and establish yourself.

“He can easily score 10 or 15 goals in Division One, Wingy. It's not a definite goodbye, it's an opportunity for him.”

Against York, Crooks and trialist Jamie Paterson operated as Boro’s attacking midfielders in a 3-4-2-1 formation behind striker Uche Ikpeazu.

Warnock elected to leave Tavernier and Duncan Watmore out of the squad as a precaution, yet the pair are expected to return for Friday’s friendly at Rotherham.

Sammy Ameobi is another player who could play in Boro’s forward line following his move to the Riverside from Nottingham Forest on a free transfer this summer.

Yet the 29-year-old is yet to feature in pre-season after he was told to self isolate when his wife tested positive for Covid-19. The winger has also picked up a knee injury and it’s unclear how long he will be sidelined for.

When asked if Ameobi could be available for Boro’s Championship opener against Fulham on Sunday, August 8, Warnock replied: “Sammy is struggling. I don't know.

“We've had no luck at all. That's why we have to be careful with Tav and why I told Duncan I'd rather him relax.

“We'll have to look after one or two next week.”

