'I’m not coming back to Middlesbrough': Boro striker slams Tony Pulis' 'strange' and 'defensive' tactics

Martin Braithwaite says he can't imagine himself returning to Middlesbrough after questioning Tony Pulis' strange and defensive tactics.

After dropping down the pecking order at the Riverside, Braithwaite, 27, joined Spanish side Legenas in January, following a previous transfer request which was turned down in August.

The Danish international, who was signed by Garry Monk in 2017, started the season in fine form, scoring three goals in the first month of the campaign.

Yet the striker didn't score another goal before his Boro departure, while only featuring sparingly in the league.

And Braithwaite, who has played regularly for Legenas since the move, admits he's unlikely to return to Teesside, due to Boro's style of play under Pulis.

“I’m not coming back to Middlesbrough. I can’t imagine that,” Braithwaite told Danish publication Ekstra Bladet.

“The project I was presented with in Middlesbrough changed completely when Pulis arrived. He has a strange way to play football. The team plays defensively with long balls. It’s really kick and rush. It doesn’t look so good to me,” he stressed.

“It’s also the reason I didn’t play that much in Middlesbrough, but I never complained. I worked hard and tried to maintain the good mood every day in training.”

Leganes, who sit 15th in La Liga, don't have an option to buy Brathwaite at the end of the season, yet the Danish international is happy playing for the Spanish outfit.

“Leganes has no purchase option on me. I’m very happy to be in the club, but don’t think it’s a place I’m going to continue because they probably can’t pay the transfer fee for me,” added Braithwaite.

“No matter how negative things look, it’s about working hard and being positive. Because suddenly you get a second chance. An option where things can change quickly. That chance I got in Leganes, where I thrive, but I also know that something new is probably waiting for the summer.”