Middlesbrough recorded their fourth consecutive win in the Championship with a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United - but how did each player fare?
After a goalless first half, Tommy Conway scored the only goal of the match just after the hour mark, converting a low cross from substitute Matt Targett.
Here’s how’s each Boro player fared:
1. Sol Brynn - 7
Didn't have many shots to save but did well to scramble the ball away when it was loose in the box in the first half. Helped relieve the pressure on his defenders by collecting a couple of corners. 7
2. Luke Ayling - 8
Read the game excellently on the right of Boro's back three to make several interceptions and tackles. Was composed on the ball, playing a mixture of passes into midfield and ones which were more direct. 8
3. Dael Fry - 8
Another commanding display in the heart of Boro's defence. Headed away several crosses and kept Sheffield United striker Tyrese Campbell on the fringes. 8
4. Alfie Jones - 8
Assured on the left side of Boro's back three, cutting out forward passes and holding up opposition forwards. Showed his qualities on the ball as well with some probing switches of play. 8