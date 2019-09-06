Important Middlesbrough FC defender set for surgery after irritating thigh injury
Middlesbrough captain George Friend is set for surgery.
The 31-year-old defender played in games against Crewe and Blackburn but hasn't featured for the Teessiders since.
The left-back’s troublesome thigh injury has plagued the ex-Doncaster Rovers man since the end of last campaign with player and staff hoping medical intervention in the form of keyhole surgery solves the problem.
"I'm still not quite right," said Friend at the MFC Foundation's East Cleveland launch in Loftus on Thursday afternoon. "I need a little bit longer to recover. I was hoping to be back around this time, the international break. I'm having a small procedure next week to clear up a bit of scar tissue.
"That should stand me in good stead to be ready for the rest of the season. Time frame I'm not quite sure yet so I can't say anything on that but I think that will clear it up and get me on the right track."