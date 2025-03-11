Middlesbrough got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over QPR - but how did each player fare for the hosts?
Michael Carrick’s side opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Tommy Conway converted Finn Azaz’s low cross. Anfernee Dijksteel then doubled Boro’s lead in the second half, yet QPR defender Steve Cook pulled a late goal back to make it a nervy finish.
Here’s how each player fared for the hosts:
1. Mark Travers - 6
Didn’t have much to do but was often reliable when called upon. Made a decent save to deny QPR substitute Lucas Andersen in the closing stages. 6 | Getty Images
2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 8
Scored a decisive second goal after venturing forward from right-back and twisting into a shooting position. Did well defensively when the ball was on the opposite flank, tucking in to make some important interceptions. Was the closest player to Jimmy Dunne when the QPR defender headed the ball back across goal when the visitors pulled one back. 8 | Getty Images
3. Jonny Howson - 7
Composed in possession after moving into a centre-back role. Looked comfortable defensively, even if QPR didn’t pose the greatest threat. 7 | Getty Images
4. Neto Borges - 7
Had a few heavy touches early on but generally defended well after starting in a centre-back position. 7 | Getty Images